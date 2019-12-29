No Plans To Hold Public Hearing On Buhari’s Loan Request -Nigerian Senate

We want to avoid a situation whereby the press would go to town with reports that Nigerians have rejected the loan request and the National Assembly would pass it the following day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2019

Sources in the Senate committee on local and foreign loans have said that it is unlikely to hold a public hearing before it approves the $29bn borrowing request sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, a report by PUNCH said. 

Another source said not all of the loan will be funded in any case but governors of states where monies will be used needed to be carried along.

“Holding a public hearing on the issue would be counterproductive because the stakeholders would come and kick against the loan.

“We want to avoid a situation whereby the press would go to town with reports that Nigerians have rejected the loan request and the National Assembly would pass it the following day. 

“As for me and a few of my colleagues that I have spoken with, we are not really sure of our active participation in the committee’s activities over the loan because it would end up as a mere academic exercise,” one source said. 

Speaking on the need to carry leaders of the state where the funds will be used along, the second source said, “You know we have the details of the projects that the money would be spent on. They are scattered across the country.

“There is a need for us to travel to the states and discuss with the governors. We may also need to involve the states’ legislature in the oversight functions.

“President of the Senate has said the parliament was more concerned with the utilisation of the money. 

"So, we have to carry state government officials along.” 

Buhari' hopes to execute 39 projects across the federation with the funds. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Confirms Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Jalingo, Odok’s Incarceration By Ayade An Affront On Humanity -Cross River CSO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME First Bank Commends Police, Army For Foiling Robbery At Abuja Branch
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Home Of Edo State Deputy Governor
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion My People Of The Year 2019: Dumb President And 199 Million Dumb Nigerians By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Confirms Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: 76 Killed, 90 Injured In Mogadishu Bomb Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad