Police Ban Carnival In Ogun State, Threatens To Prosecute Violators

There had been series of violence recorded in some parts of the state during street carnivals in recent times.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2019

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has banned all carnival and street procession to curb violence in the state.

The police announced the ban with a stern warning that violators would be made to “face the full wrath of the law”.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi,  in a statement said the command had placed an embargo on any form of street carnivals or public procession across. 

Oyeyemi said, “The ban becomes necessary due to a series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties associated with such carnivals in recent times.

"In view of this, the Commissioner of Police and his management team while reviewing the security situation in the state came to the conclusion that the street carnivals had become an avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cult gangs use to unleash terror on innocent members of the public. 

“As an organisation saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, the command can not fold its arms while hoodlums make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state. 

“Therefore, all forms of street carnivals are hereby banned and anybody who after this release organises carnival, rally, procession or block any public road anywhere in the state will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

SaharaReporters, New York

