Sokoto State Signs N202bn Budget Into Law

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has signed the N202bn budget into law.

He commended the state's House of Assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks in line with the World Bank benchmark.

Governor Tambuwal stated this while granting assent to the bill at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

He said, “The Assembly despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state.

“Members of Sokoto House of Assembly must be commended for their uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto State.”

This gesture, he declared “shall not be misplaced.”