Sokoto State Signs N202bn Budget Into Law

Governor Tambuwal stated this while granting assent to the bill at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2019

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has signed the N202bn budget into law. 

He commended the state's House of Assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks in line with the World Bank benchmark. 

Governor Tambuwal stated this while granting assent to the bill at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto. 

He said, “The Assembly despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state.

“Members of Sokoto House of Assembly must be commended for their uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto State.” 

This gesture, he declared “shall not be misplaced.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Jalingo, Odok’s Incarceration By Ayade An Affront On Humanity -Cross River CSO
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidency Reacts To SaharaReporters' Story On School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME First Bank Commends Police, Army For Foiling Robbery At Abuja Branch
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Home Of Edo State Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion My People Of The Year 2019: Dumb President And 199 Million Dumb Nigerians By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Brother While Dropping Ransom For Sister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: 76 Killed, 90 Injured In Mogadishu Bomb Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Releases Video Executing 11 Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad