United Nations Abandons Two-year Budget Cycle, Gets $3.07bn For 2020

The approval followed the consideration of the report of the Assembly’s Fifth Committee, which handles administrative and budgetary matters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2019

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a budget of $3.07bn for the organisation for 2020.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the approval followed the consideration of the report of the Assembly’s Fifth Committee, which handles administrative and budgetary matters.

This is the first annual budget of the organisation in 45 years, which had been operating a two-year budget cycle since 1974.

The 2020 figure is $23m higher than the $2.849bn budgeted by the organisation in the outgoing year.

It is also an increase of $8 over the $3.06bn proposal requested by Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Speaking after the adoption, President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, congratulated the committee for the successful conclusion of its assignment.

Muhammed-Bande said the approval and other major decisions by the committee would be critical to the good functioning of the UN.

He said, “The proposed programme budget for 2020 provides necessary resources to the UN Secretariat to implement its various tasks.

“It also prepares us well for entry into the Decade of Action for SDG implementation.”

