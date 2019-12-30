Abattoir Shut In Delta Over Unhealthy Environment

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Emmanuel Egbabor, on Monday shut down the Ozoro Abattoir over what he described as unhealthy and unhygienic environment.

Represented by Secretary to the council, Kome Ozue, during an inspection of the abattoir, the chairman said the decision to shut down the abattoir was in a bid to protect public health.

He said, "The local government is concerned about the wellbeing of residents and will not mortgage the health of the people as a result of the attitude of unscrupulous businessmen and women who do not prioritise health and good hygiene in their operations.

"The abattoir is not kept tidy by those operating in it. The wastewater, blood and refuse generated from the meat processing are not being discharged adequately into the drains. Also the drains are not being kept from silt and overgrown weeds."

Ozue in company with head of the environment department, policemen attached to Ozoro Division, head of State Security Services and other officials of the council directed that proper renovation be commenced ahead of its reopening in future.