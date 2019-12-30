Abattoir Shut In Delta Over Unhealthy Environment

The wastewater, blood and refuse generated from the meat processing are not being discharged adequately into the drains. Also the drains are not being kept from silt and overgrown weeds

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Emmanuel Egbabor, on Monday shut down the Ozoro Abattoir over what he described as unhealthy and unhygienic environment.

Represented by Secretary to the council, Kome Ozue, during an inspection of the abattoir, the chairman said the decision to shut down the abattoir was in a bid to protect public health.

He said, "The local government is concerned about the wellbeing of residents and will not mortgage the health of the people as a result of the attitude of unscrupulous businessmen and women who do not prioritise health and good hygiene in their operations.

"The abattoir is not kept tidy by those operating in it. The wastewater, blood and refuse generated from the meat processing are not being discharged adequately into the drains. Also the drains are not being kept from silt and overgrown weeds."

Ozue in company with head of the environment department, policemen attached to Ozoro Division, head of State Security Services and other officials of the council directed that proper renovation be commenced ahead of its reopening in future.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira In Delta Timber Market
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Food Senate Urges Nigerian Gov't To Ban Importation Of Palm Oil
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Food Shortages Hit Cuba
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Food Milk Importers No Longer Able To Access Loans From Nigerian Banks
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Humanitarian Affairs Minister Refuses To Approve School Feeding Program Payment For Lagos, Imo, Kogi, Benue
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Politics Is Every African’s Business By Sami Disu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Behind Attack On Me, Deji Adeyanju Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel How Closure Of Lagos Airport Runway Contributed To Med-View Airline Incident –Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Igbo National Council Calls For Jalingo’s Release, Says No Offense In Demanding Accountability
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy CBN Sets 100 Million Target For BVN Enrolment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Ayade: Scholarly Brute, Oppressive Erudite And Ascending Adjectives By Adeniyi Kunnu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad