DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer

Some of the articles published include 'Will EFCC investigate Chief Bola Tinubu?', 'Sowore: An equal opportunity offender', and 'President Buhari does not believe in Nigeria'.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

The Department of State Services has invited editor of a campus newspaper at Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Ogun State, Ayoola Babalola, for interrogation over the publication of certain contents on Omoyele Sowore.

The campus newspaper had recently published articles demanding good governance and obedience to rule of law in Nigeria.

Some of the articles published include 'Will EFCC investigate Chief Bola Tinubu?', 'Sowore: An equal opportunity offender', and 'President Buhari does not believe in Nigeria'.

Rector of the polytechnic, Mr I.K. Oyeyinka, who describes himself a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said the institution was apologetic to the APC, adding that the published items was against the interest of the party.

Oyeyinka went ahead to demote the supervising lecturer of the campus newspaper, Mrs Salami O. A, who subsequently resigned from the school.

“I have sacked the lecturer in charge, the paper sounds like anti-APC.

“Reporting Sowore’s story and writing against Tinubu, this is an APC school and I’m an APC member.

“Before they sack me, I will sack her first," the rector was quoted to have said according to CampusNewstrackerNG.

While many thought the issue had died out, the DSS on Sunday called Babalola, asking him to make himself available at the Remo North Office for interrogation on the matter.

Babalola, who is now a graduate of the institution, posted the invitation on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “I was just phoned by the Director of SSS, Remo North, he requested for an interview/interrogation tomorrow.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Igbo National Council Calls For Jalingo’s Release, Says No Offense In Demanding Accountability
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM US-based Nigerian Group Calls For Replacement Of 1999 Constitution With 2014 Confab Report
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Corruption No Plans To Hold Public Hearing On Buhari’s Loan Request -Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Behind Attack On Me, Deji Adeyanju Alleges
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel How Closure Of Lagos Airport Runway Contributed To Med-View Airline Incident –Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Civil Society, Concerned Nigerians, File Suit Over N37bn National Assembly Renovation Budget
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Army Impounds 85 Bags Of Smuggled Rice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME First Bank Commends Police, Army For Foiling Robbery At Abuja Branch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Igbo National Council Calls For Jalingo’s Release, Says No Offense In Demanding Accountability
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad