DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer

The Department of State Services has invited editor of a campus newspaper at Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Ogun State, Ayoola Babalola, for interrogation over the publication of certain contents on Omoyele Sowore.

The campus newspaper had recently published articles demanding good governance and obedience to rule of law in Nigeria.

Some of the articles published include 'Will EFCC investigate Chief Bola Tinubu?', 'Sowore: An equal opportunity offender', and 'President Buhari does not believe in Nigeria'.

Rector of the polytechnic, Mr I.K. Oyeyinka, who describes himself a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said the institution was apologetic to the APC, adding that the published items was against the interest of the party.

Oyeyinka went ahead to demote the supervising lecturer of the campus newspaper, Mrs Salami O. A, who subsequently resigned from the school.

“I have sacked the lecturer in charge, the paper sounds like anti-APC.

“Reporting Sowore’s story and writing against Tinubu, this is an APC school and I’m an APC member.

“Before they sack me, I will sack her first," the rector was quoted to have said according to CampusNewstrackerNG.

While many thought the issue had died out, the DSS on Sunday called Babalola, asking him to make himself available at the Remo North Office for interrogation on the matter.

Babalola, who is now a graduate of the institution, posted the invitation on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “I was just phoned by the Director of SSS, Remo North, he requested for an interview/interrogation tomorrow.”