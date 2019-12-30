Every Nigerian Must Work Towards National Development -Obasanjo

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged every Nigerian to work and contribute to the development of the country.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the Memorial Anglican Church, Obosi, Anambra State, said that God predestined everybody to be in Nigeria and everyone must do their part to contribute to the development of the country.

He said, “God made the decision to put all Nigerians together in one country with tremendous potentials.

“Nigerians, therefore, had to join hands to work for the progress of the country irrespective of any differences. 

"It is by so doing that the nation would achieve its full potentials.”

