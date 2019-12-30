Government Refineries Post Losses For 13 Months

In September 2019, the three refineries processed no crude but produced 967 metric tonnes of finished products; primarily from the WRPC and PHRC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

In the last 13 months starting from September 2018, Nigeria’s four refineries had been posting losses, a report on the consolidated performance of the processing plants showed.

According to PUNCH, the report shows that none of the refineries produced a drop of fuel between July and September 2019.

The most significant period of loss was recorded in June 2019 when the three refineries made a combined loss of N17.4bn.

“In September 2019, the three refineries processed no crude but produced 967 metric tonnes of finished products; primarily from the WRPC and PHRC.

“Similar to last month, combined yield efficiency is 0.00 per cent owing largely to ongoing rehabilitation work in the refineries.

“The declining operational performance recorded is attributable to ongoing revamping of the refineries, which is expected to further enhance capacity utilisation once completed,” the report stated.

A first phase of rehabilitation for the Port Harcourt refinery complex was given to Italian firms, Maire Tecnimont and Agip.

The project started in March and had a six-month completion period.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Nationwide Fuel Scarcity Looms As Key NNPC Depots Run Dry
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Businessman for N9.5m Oil Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military JTF Arrests Pipeline Vandals In Niger Delta
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Energy Fuel Scarcity To Last For Two More Months - Kachikwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil PHOTONEWS: Shorter Fuel Lines Two Days After Subsidy Removal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta Reverse Illegal NDDC Board Reconstitution Or Face Legal Action, Olu-Adegboruwa Warns Buhari
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Behind Attack On Me, Deji Adeyanju Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel How Closure Of Lagos Airport Runway Contributed To Med-View Airline Incident –Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Igbo National Council Calls For Jalingo’s Release, Says No Offense In Demanding Accountability
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy CBN Sets 100 Million Target For BVN Enrolment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Ayade: Scholarly Brute, Oppressive Erudite And Ascending Adjectives By Adeniyi Kunnu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad