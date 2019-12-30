Man Slaughters Own Children With Cutlass In Ebonyi

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

A man, Chinasa Ogbaga, has allegedly killed two of his children and left one fatally injured in Okpuitumo community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abakaliki, the state capital. 

Odah said the suspect went to the estranged wife’s home where he took the children on the pretence of taking them home to cater for them for the Christmas. 

She said Ogbaga instead veered off into a nearby bush where he allegedly “slaughtered the children with a cutlass.”

“The Divisional Police Officer, Ekumenyi Divisional Police headquarters reported a case of multiple homicide at Okpuitumo community in Abakaliki.

“The suspect, a vulcanizer who is already in police custody allegedly killed his two children and inflicted heavy multiple injuries on one on December 16 at Egwuagu, Okpuitumo in Abakaliki LGA.

“The suspect is arrested and currently been detained at the state police headquarters.

“No individual has a right to take another’s life and as a law enforcement agency committed to securing lives and property, police will ensure that justice is served by bringing the suspect to book.”

Odah said the suspect had been arrested while investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

She said the suspect would be arraigned as soon police investigation was concluded. 
 

