Nigeria To Withdraw Military From Volatile Areas In 2020

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

The Nigerian Government has said it will gradually withdraw military operations in some volatile spots in the country beginning from the first quarter of 2020.

The withdrawal of troops will be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace has returned to enable civil authorities to assume full control of security, a report by PUNCH said. 

The decision was reached during a security council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the session.

The council decided that in place of the military, the Nigeria Police Force, which has the primary responsibility of providing internal security, will assume duties fully in such areas.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, who spoke with journalists on outcome of the meeting, explained that the withdrawal was to allow the military to focus on its primary duty of defending the nation against external aggression.

He said, “It is the work of the police to handle internal security since Nigeria is not at war.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security."
 

