Police Arrest 33 Suspected Criminals During Yuletide In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said it arrested at least 33 persons for various criminal offences during yuletide.

The suspects were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery and car snatching to unlawful possession of firearms and cultism.

Two of the suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, 14 for armed robbery, four for car snatching, eight for cultism and two for diversion of a truckload of beer, according to a report by PUNCH.

A police source disclosed that the suspects would be paraded on Tuesday by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulraham.

According to the source, one Onuwa Chibieze and Abba Celestine, a driver and his motor boy, respectively, were arrested for allegedly diverting the truckload of beer they were to deliver to a dealer in Benue State to Enugu Ezike in the Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The duo allegedly sold the beer to another dealer, who was said to have absconded and abandoned the truck along the road.