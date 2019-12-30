Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleagues In Ekiti

The suspects accosted the students with weapons and dragged them to an abandoned building at Odo community where they raped them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested one Joseph Emmanuel, a 23-year-old student of Crown Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly raping female colleagues. 

Commissioner of Police in the state, Amba Asuquo, said Emmanuel committed the offence alongside his friend, Alabi Doyin. 

He alleged that the suspects accosted the students with weapons and dragged them to an abandoned building at Odo community where they raped them.

Asuquo said, “ The arrested suspect and Alabi Doyin, now at large, both students of Crown Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, allegedly intercepted the complainants, who are also students of the same institution and at gunpoint forcefully whisked them away to an abandoned apartment at Alado Villa in Odo community where they gang-raped the victims.”

He said the suspect would be arraigned after investigations, adding that efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

