Ex-Minister’s Aide, Henry Nwazuruahu, Writes Nigerian Customs Over Invasion Of Shops In Yaba

These information and their accompanying commentaries detail the invasion of the market, breaking of shops/warehouses in the absence of their owners and eventual carting away of goods from the shops.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2019

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, Special Assistant to former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, has written to the Nigeria Customs Service over a video that surfaced online with operatives of the agency invading a market in Yaba.

The video shows customs operatives accompanied by Nigerian Army breaking down shops in Yaba and carting away goods in the absence of traders.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn criticisms and condemnation to the unprofessionalism of the customs service.

Shield in the letter addressed to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.), asked the agency to make an official statement explaining why some of its personnel had to break down traders’ shop and cart away goods.

“We are in receipt of several videos and publications from Nigerians on the raid of shops in the Yaba area of Lagos by your officers. 

“These information and their accompanying commentaries detail the invasion of the market, breaking of shops/warehouses in the absence of their owners and eventual carting away of goods from the shops.

Relying on section 1 (1), (2) and (3) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 and in order to have a full understanding and information of what truly transpired, we write to respectfully request the official position of the Nigeria Customs Services on the allegation that it raided the Popo Street Market in Yaba area of Lagos between Saturday 28th Of December 2019 and Sunday 29th of December 2019,” he wrote.

Recall that the customs had previously raided a mini market in Adamawa State where rice and vegetable oil allegedly smuggled into the country were seized.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigeria To Withdraw Military From Volatile Areas In 2020
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Arrested For Robbery In Imo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrest 11 Missing Soldier
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Abattoir Shut In Delta Over Unhealthy Environment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Environment Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira In Delta Timber Market
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Jonathan's Oil Revenue As Much As Yaradua, Obj, Abdusalami & Abacha Combined
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Sokoto Lawmaker Slumps, Dies On Way To Hospital
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Science Court Jails Chinese Doctor For Editing Babies' Genes To Make Them HIV Resistant
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Slaughters Own Children With Cutlass In Ebonyi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria To Withdraw Military From Volatile Areas In 2020
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Spending Money On Useless Programmes –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion IPOB, Sowore And Audacity Of A Primitive Dictator By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME MEND Condemns Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Bayelsa Home
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleagues In Ekiti
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy CBN Sets 100 Million Target For BVN Enrolment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad