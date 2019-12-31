Ex-Minister’s Aide, Henry Nwazuruahu, Writes Nigerian Customs Over Invasion Of Shops In Yaba

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, Special Assistant to former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, has written to the Nigeria Customs Service over a video that surfaced online with operatives of the agency invading a market in Yaba.

The video shows customs operatives accompanied by Nigerian Army breaking down shops in Yaba and carting away goods in the absence of traders.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn criticisms and condemnation to the unprofessionalism of the customs service.

Shield in the letter addressed to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.), asked the agency to make an official statement explaining why some of its personnel had to break down traders’ shop and cart away goods.

“We are in receipt of several videos and publications from Nigerians on the raid of shops in the Yaba area of Lagos by your officers.

Can someone pls confirm that this happened in Yaba? That truly, the Army and Customs broke into peopleâs shops in their absence.



Anyone please? ð pic.twitter.com/vnHjrCnff4 — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 29, 2019

“These information and their accompanying commentaries detail the invasion of the market, breaking of shops/warehouses in the absence of their owners and eventual carting away of goods from the shops.

Relying on section 1 (1), (2) and (3) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 and in order to have a full understanding and information of what truly transpired, we write to respectfully request the official position of the Nigeria Customs Services on the allegation that it raided the Popo Street Market in Yaba area of Lagos between Saturday 28th Of December 2019 and Sunday 29th of December 2019,” he wrote.

Recall that the customs had previously raided a mini market in Adamawa State where rice and vegetable oil allegedly smuggled into the country were seized.