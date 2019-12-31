Three Soldiers Injured In Yobe Armoured Vehicle Explosion

The AFV was completely burnt down, while troops in the vehicle were able to extricate themselves during the fire outbreak.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2019

Three soldiers attached to Sector 2 Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Yobe State were on Monday evacuated to hospital following the explosion of the Armoured Fighting Vehicle they were returning to base in.

This was revealed by spokesperson for the operational unit, Captain Njoka Irabor.

He said the AFV was completely burnt down due to a sudden mechanical malfunction, damaging all the ammunition on board.

Irabor said, “There was an uneasy calm in Damaturu metropolis as a result of the sound of explosions heard at about 11:30 am on Monday December 30, 2019.

“The fire incident occurred when an Armoured Fighting Vehicle returning to base from a routine standby duty, suddenly developed an electrical malfunction. This led to a fire outbreak on the AFV and subsequent explosions of the ammunition on board.

“The fire incident happened along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road. The AFV was completely burnt down, while troops in the vehicle were able to extricate themselves during the fire outbreak.

“However, three soldiers sustained injuries and have since been moved to our medical facility for prompt medical attention.”

