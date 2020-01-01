Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides

A member of the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has appointed 220 persons as special advisers, special assistants and personal assistants, a report by PUNCH said.

The announcement was made through a statement by his Special Adviser on New Media, Alao Babatunde.

The list showed that the lawmaker appointed one chief of staff, six special advisers, 156 special assistants, and 67 personal assistants.

Babatunde said the appointment cuts across all 23 wards and 300 units of Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency he represents at the National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo, who is Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, according to the statement, also appointed persons from the oil-rich states of the country, being his committee’s mandate areas.

He said, “In my avowed commitment to serve the good people of Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency as well as the mandate area better, I am pleased to announce the appointments.

“The appointments, which is an addition to the appointments earlier announced, is in consideration of their commitment and dedication to adding value to the constituency and mandate area."