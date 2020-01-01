Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides

Babatunde said the appointment cuts across all 23 wards and 300 units of Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency he represents at the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2020

A member of the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has appointed 220 persons as special advisers, special assistants and personal assistants, a report by PUNCH said. 

The announcement was made through a statement by his Special Adviser on New Media, Alao Babatunde.

The list showed that the lawmaker appointed one chief of staff, six special advisers, 156 special assistants, and 67 personal assistants.

Babatunde said the appointment cuts across all 23 wards and 300 units of Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency he represents at the National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo, who is Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, according to the statement, also appointed persons from the oil-rich states of the country, being his committee’s mandate areas.

He said, “In my avowed commitment to serve the good people of Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency as well as the mandate area better, I am pleased to announce the appointments.

“The appointments, which is an addition to the appointments earlier announced, is in consideration of their commitment and dedication to adding value to the constituency and mandate area."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Association Accuses Gombe Governor Of Marginalising Christians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Six Inmates Released On State Pardon In Yobe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We Are Dying Of Hunger, Delta Retirees Cry Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Real Reason My Stepson Is Against Me –Lulu-Briggs’ Widow, Seinye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Danger Averted As Turkish Airline Aircraft Tyre Burst On Landing At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Pope Apologises For Slapping Devotee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military 76 Senior Officers Redeployed In Nigerian Air Force Shake-up
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Association Accuses Gombe Governor Of Marginalising Christians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sahara Reporters Happy New Year Mission At The Decade Of 2020 Perfect Vision By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Six Inmates Released On State Pardon In Yobe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency ALERT: ISWAP Planning To Abduct Travellers In Benishiek, Mainok, Other Borno Towns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad