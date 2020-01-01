President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020

At the same time, we shall look always to engage with all well-meaning leaders and citizens of goodwill to promote dialogue, partnership and understanding.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to abide and comply with the rule of law and constitution of Nigeria.

Buhari said this in his New Year message to Nigerians.

The administration of President Buhari is characterised with different acts of human rights violation with activists and critics arrested and illegally detained at different centres across the country.

This is highlighted in the arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore and Agba Jalingo as well as a host of others.

Buhari added that his government would promote dialogue and understanding.

He said, "Our actions at all times will be governed by the rule of law. 

"At the same time, we shall look always to engage with all well-meaning leaders and citizens of goodwill to promote dialogue, partnership and understanding.

"We need a democratic government that can guarantee peace and security to realise the full potential of our ingenious, entrepreneurial and hard-working people. 

"Our policies are designed to promote genuine, balanced growth that delivers jobs and rewards industry." 
 

