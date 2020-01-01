Six Inmates Released On State Pardon In Yobe

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has pardoned six prison inmates as part of his New Year gesture.

The announcement was made in a statement by Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego.

He said, “Governor Buni commends the people of the state for their resilience and the security agencies for their hard work on behalf of peace and security.

"The governor urged the people to continue to partner with the security agencies to ensure peace lasts across the state.

"As part of celebrating the New Year, His Excellency Governor Buni has also granted pardon to six inmates who were convicted and are serving jail terms for various offences.

"The governor granted these pardons in exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy as conferred on him by Section 212 (1) of the constitution of the country and based on the advice of the Prerogative of Mercy Advisory Council.”