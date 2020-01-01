We Are Dying Of Hunger, Delta Retirees Cry Out

The constant involvement of these individuals and setting up of several committees tend to portray an element of government gimmicks of circumventing the payment of N18,000 harmonised pension.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 01, 2020

Retirees in Delta State under the umbrella of Delta State Association of Contributory Retirees, have said they are dying of hunger following the inability of the state government to pay their pension benefits due them.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, the state capital, Chairman of the association, Isaiah Agbaka, represented by his vice, Anthony Osanekwu, appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to save their souls from penury and untimely death by paying their pension benefits based.

He said, “We are also crying to the world to assist us to plead with the state government to have a human face and hear our demand of paying pension benefits. So many of our members have died as a result of non-payment that has led to starvation among others.

“All pension reform acts both federal and Delta State stipulates expressly that a worker upon retirement should not earn less than 50 per cent of his last salary before retirement. The current payment based on N7,500 has placed us at a disadvantaged position.

“We are vehemently opposed to and reject the inclusion of Governor Okowa's aides, Syvester Monye and Kingsley Emu, in the present committee.

“The constant involvement of these individuals and setting up of several committees tend to portray an element of government gimmicks of circumventing the payment of N18,000 harmonised pension.

“The state government should invite PENCOM to the committee as well as the two actuarial valuers to put an end to this issue of harmonised pension.”

The retirees urged Governor Okowa to involve NLC, JNC, TUC and ACR in the present committee since they were part of the committee that submitted the acceptable working report of the moment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Association Accuses Gombe Governor Of Marginalising Christians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Six Inmates Released On State Pardon In Yobe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Real Reason My Stepson Is Against Me –Lulu-Briggs’ Widow, Seinye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Danger Averted As Turkish Airline Aircraft Tyre Burst On Landing At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Pope Apologises For Slapping Devotee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military 76 Senior Officers Redeployed In Nigerian Air Force Shake-up
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Association Accuses Gombe Governor Of Marginalising Christians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sahara Reporters Happy New Year Mission At The Decade Of 2020 Perfect Vision By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Six Inmates Released On State Pardon In Yobe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad