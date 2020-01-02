107 Drug Dealers Convicted In 2019 –NDLEA

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2020

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency said it has secured the conviction of 107 drug peddlers in 2019.

Commander of Kano State Command, Ibrahim Abdul, made the disclosure in Kano as part of activities to review the activities of agency in 2019.

He said that the command had during the year under review seized a total of 8,031,207 kilogrammes of exhibits.

According to him, a total of 906 suspects were also arrested among which 103 were female, 803 were male while 107 of the number were prosecuted.

He said that only one female was among the prosecuted suspects, while 76 cases were presently pending at a Federal High Court in Kano.

Abdul said, “The command had seized 4,525.473 kilogrammes of cannabis, 2,927,669 kilogrammes psychotropic and 3,455 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“The command also seized 167 grams of heroin and 160,900 kilogrammes of other exhibits during the period under review.

“The statistics put the state at number six against the previous ranking where it was highest in drug abuse and trafficking in the country.”

He said that the command recorded many successes through the support of the state government, security agencies and the general public.

