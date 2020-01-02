Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna

Coach SP 12 attached to the train from Kaduna was shattered by gunshots,” a source, who’s also a passenger said.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 02, 2020

Bandits on Thursday attacked an Abuja-bound train near Katari Village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Though the police were yet to confirm the attack, it was learnt that the windows of Coach SP12 attached to the train were shattered by bullets from the bandits’ shooting, a report by PUNCH said.

“Coach SP 12 attached to the train from Kaduna was shattered by gunshots,” a source, who’s also a passenger said.

“There was panic everywhere among passengers. It was something that nobody could explain at the moment but we are trusting in God that something be done by security operatives to curtail this unfortunate incident.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Four Persons Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Truck
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Katsina Police Rescue Six Kidnapped Girls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Pope Apologises For Slapping Devotee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Four Persons Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Truck
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Real Reason My Stepson Is Against Me –Lulu-Briggs’ Widow, Seinye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad