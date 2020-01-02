Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna

Bandits on Thursday attacked an Abuja-bound train near Katari Village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Though the police were yet to confirm the attack, it was learnt that the windows of Coach SP12 attached to the train were shattered by bullets from the bandits’ shooting, a report by PUNCH said.

“Coach SP 12 attached to the train from Kaduna was shattered by gunshots,” a source, who’s also a passenger said.

“There was panic everywhere among passengers. It was something that nobody could explain at the moment but we are trusting in God that something be done by security operatives to curtail this unfortunate incident.”