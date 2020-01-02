EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2020

Senator Shehu Sani, who was arrested and framed by the Economic and Financial Crimes, is currently seeking bail after he was accused of extortion, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

Sani, a vocal critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, was arrested for allegedly extorting $20,000 from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors.

SaharaReporters findings however, showed that the EFCC arrested the former senator before seeking out his accuser to prove his innocence. 

A source familiar with the case said, "He is seeking bail at the moment." See Also Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Vocal Buhari Critic, Shehu Sani, Over Alleged Extortion 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Dauda had been asked by the anti-graft agency to prove his allegation against the senator. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

