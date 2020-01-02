Four Persons Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Truck

Four persons have lost their lives at Pipeline Junction, Ogere Remo axis of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway when a truck that had lost control crushed them to death on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the tragedy, revealing that it occurred around 4:30am.

He highlighted that the truck with registration number TKP 653 XA, which was loaded with yams, lost control.

He said the truck had 14 passengers, presumed to be owners of the products, sitting on the top of the yams when the accident occurred.

He stated, “The casualty was much because some of the passengers, who are also likely owners of the yam, were seating on the yam in the open space at the back. “Thus, when it lost control due to speeding and poor visibility, (they) fell by its side, with the yam and vehicle falling on them.” Akinbiyi said four of the passengers died on the spot while the injured were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.