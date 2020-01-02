Katsina Police Rescue Six Kidnapped Girls

The rescue took place in Batsari Local Government Area, while the arrest of the crime suspect happened at Faskari LGA.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 02, 2020

Police in Katsina State say they have rescued six kidnapped girls and one crime suspect in two separate raids.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Gambo Isah, told Channels TV that the force had responded to distress calls on both occasions.

Isah said the rescue took place in Batsari Local Government Area, while the arrest of the crime suspect happened at Faskari LGA.

He said, “Operation Puff Adder led by the DPO Batsari swiftly moved to the area and gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel.

“Consequently, the bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest. And the team succeeded in rescuing a 16-year-old, Zahara’u Abdullahi, and five other young women all from Mata-Mulki Village under Batsari LGA.”

