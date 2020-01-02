Minimum Wage: We've Begun Negotiation With Labour Union, Says Ondo Governor, Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that his government was committed to paying the N30, 000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Akeredolu revealed that the process for payment of the new wage had already begun with some negotiations between the state government and organised labour unions.

He disclosed this on Thursday while speaking during a special prayer to mark the first working day of year 2020 in Akure, the state capital.

He said, “Organised labour and government have been having discussions and negotiations and we are fine-tuning our conclusions to ensure that we come up with most acceptable and sustainable salary structure considering the financial strength of the state.

“I wish to assure you that payment of the new wage would commence as soon as on-going discussion and negotiation are concluded.”

Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress in the state, Sunday-Adeleye Oluwole, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said, “Ondo State Government set up negotiation team in November last year, negotiation is ongoing but no agreement has been reached with government.”