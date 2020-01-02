Nigerian Army Rescues 165 Civilians From Militants Across Borno

The Nigerian Army has said that had rescued 165 civilians, most of them women and children from camps of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Army spokesperson, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement that the military had recovered ammunition and captured several terrorists.

Iliyasu added that the operations were carried out in conjunction with the multinational joint task force.

The strike team deployed to Super Camp 7 at Bama area of the state killed one terrorist, captured one alive and rescued eight women and six children at Tafana 1, 2 and 3 villages in Bama on December 27, 2019.

According to him, troops also recovered Boko Haram flags, 16 arrows and 32 refilled rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during the encounter.

In another operation, 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Super Camp 2 in Damboa arrested a Boko Haram informant/logistics supplier, Ibrahim Buba, and two others suspected to be his couriers at Shuwari Village in Damboa District.

Troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno arrested suspected terrorists’ logistics suppliers, Abubakar Aisami and Modu Baba, with foodstuff and drugs concealed in a bag of smashed corn powder for delivery to the terrorists during a different raid.

In a combined operation, 15 vehicles belonging to Boko Haram terrorists in Northern Borno were destroyed by troops of Sector 3 Mobile Team in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multi-National Joint task Force, Iliyasu said.

During the raids, troops arrested 75 suspected Boko Haram agents and rescued 147 civilians comprising 79 males and 68 females.

Iliyasu said the rescued civilians were conveyed to a humanitarian facility in Monguno, Borno State, and thereafter handed over to officials of the state’s emergency management agency, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.