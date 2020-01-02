Osun Court Remands Teenagers In Prison Custody Over Gang Violence

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2020

A magistrate court in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has remanded in prison custody two teenagers, Yemisi Moses and Blessing Damilola, both 18, over their alleged involvement in cult violence.

The police arraigned the two girls before the court alongside one Adebayo Adegboyega, 25, alleging that they belong to Eiye Confraternity.

Prosecuting officer, Sunday Osanyintuyi, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on December 29, 2019 around 2:00pm at Orilonise, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi added that the defendants also had in their possession quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 20kg, which they were allegedly selling.

He said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that might cause breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 3, 4, 62(A), 63(B) and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of possession of Indian hemp, membership of secret society and breach of public peace.

Defence counsel, Mr Ben Adidieje, applied for the bail of his clients in most liberal term, assuring that the defendants would not jump bail but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi, however, refused them bail but ordered for their remand at Ilesa Correctional Centre pending ruling on the bail application.

The case was adjourned until January 7 for further hearing.

