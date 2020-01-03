Court Sentences 40-year-old Man To Jail In Ekiti Over Burglary

Bakare, who was first arraigned on November 7, 2018, had pleaded not guilty when the charge was read and interpreted to him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

A 40-year-old man, Akeem Bakare, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court for burglary.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said the prosecution had proved the case of burglary preferred against Bakare beyond reasonable doubt.

He however, added that he was lenient with the convict, being a first time offender.

The judge said, “I believe that I should be lenient with the convict in that regard.

"He is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

Director of Public Prosecutions, Gbemiga Adaramola, told the court that Bakare had on or about December 31, 2017 on Road 6 Ifesowapo Street, Better Life area of Ado Ekiti, unlawfully broke into the house of one Mulikat Arogunmati.

He said, “The offence is punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.”

Adaramola had called four witnesses, while exhibits tendered included a cutlass, a cap, two big stones and the victim’s statement to the police, among others.

Bakare, who was first arraigned on November 7, 2018, had pleaded not guilty when the charge was read and interpreted to him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian, UK Groups Slam Facebook For Allowing Platform To Be Used For Child Trafficking After Sahara Reporters Story
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency JUST IN: Hundreds Flee Homes As Terrorists Attack Adamawa Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Increased U.S Visa Fee Forces Drop In Number Of Nigerian Applicants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fire Burns Former Senate President, David Mark’s Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Four Persons Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Truck
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad