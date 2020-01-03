Court Sentences 40-year-old Man To Jail In Ekiti Over Burglary

A 40-year-old man, Akeem Bakare, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court for burglary.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said the prosecution had proved the case of burglary preferred against Bakare beyond reasonable doubt.

He however, added that he was lenient with the convict, being a first time offender.

The judge said, “I believe that I should be lenient with the convict in that regard.

"He is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

Director of Public Prosecutions, Gbemiga Adaramola, told the court that Bakare had on or about December 31, 2017 on Road 6 Ifesowapo Street, Better Life area of Ado Ekiti, unlawfully broke into the house of one Mulikat Arogunmati.

He said, “The offence is punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.”

Adaramola had called four witnesses, while exhibits tendered included a cutlass, a cap, two big stones and the victim’s statement to the police, among others.

Bakare, who was first arraigned on November 7, 2018, had pleaded not guilty when the charge was read and interpreted to him.