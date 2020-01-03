EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days

The complainant claimed that Shehu Sani asked him to bring N4m which would be given to a judge by the CJN to ensure that the case by one Abubakar against the ASD boss did not see the light of the day

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

A source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that the anti-graft agency has obtained a 14-day detention order against a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani. 

Sani is being accused of extortion by Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors. 

“Following the new allegations raised by the complainant against the former senator, we have obtained a court order to keep him in custody for two weeks to enable us carry out a thorough investigation into the case,” the source said.

The complainant said he gave Sani $10,000 in November 2019, which he said the former lawmaker promised to pass on to EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. 

Dauda also accused Sani of asking for N4m to be given to Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko.

“The complainant claimed that Shehu Sani asked him to bring N4m which would be given to a judge by the CJN to ensure that the case by one Abubakar against the ASD boss did not see the light of the day,” the source added. 

Earlier, the EFCC had asked Dauda to prove his allegations against Sani for it to be able to prosecute the former lawmaker.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

According to findings by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the senator was said to be working towards his release on bail after it emerged he was framed by Dauda. 

Sani is one of the most vocal critics of President Muhammadu Buhari's regime - an administration that has received backlash for its hounding of opposition figures and dissidents. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Teenager Led Five Friends To Gang-rape Girl In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Spanish Police Arrest Nigerian Woman For impersonation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International You Will Mourn Soon, Iranian Official Tells Israel, United States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Fire Burns Former Senate President, David Mark’s Home
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss During Attack On Adamawa Town
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Vows To Get Justice Over Demolished Family Property In Ilorin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad