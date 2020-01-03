I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo

He said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that he wants to do things that will make God show him mercy.

He said, “God has done a lot for me. I want to do things that will make God show His Mercy on me. I can’t lie to God.

“The village where I was born is so small that no matter how large you make the map of Nigeria, Ibogun-Olaogun will never appear.

“And yet, somebody born in that village of pure illiterate parents will have the opportunity that I have now to reach the stage that I have reached, to be used to achieve whatever I have been used to achieve, I cannot thank God enough.

“I always say this, whatever I have achieved, whatever I have done, I thank God because it is not me alone, there are those who have worked with me, some of them are dead, some of them are still alive and without them, I will not have been able to achieve much.”

