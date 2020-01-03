I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that he wants to do things that will make God show him mercy.

He said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday.

He said, “God has done a lot for me. I want to do things that will make God show His Mercy on me. I can’t lie to God.

“The village where I was born is so small that no matter how large you make the map of Nigeria, Ibogun-Olaogun will never appear.

“And yet, somebody born in that village of pure illiterate parents will have the opportunity that I have now to reach the stage that I have reached, to be used to achieve whatever I have been used to achieve, I cannot thank God enough.

“I always say this, whatever I have achieved, whatever I have done, I thank God because it is not me alone, there are those who have worked with me, some of them are dead, some of them are still alive and without them, I will not have been able to achieve much.”