Illegal Structures Under Lagos Bridges Demolished

The demolition exercise began with a fence built under the Apongbon Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway on Lagos Island.

by SAharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

The Nigerian Government on Friday began demolition of illegal structures under some bridges in Lagos, a report by News Agency of Nigeria said.

The fence, which was still under construction, had been raised by seven to eight coaches on various sections.

A senior engineer in the Federal Ministry of Works, Mrs Musiliat Aloba, who led a team of engineers and security operatives on the exercise, said she was acting on instruction.

However, there was misunderstanding with the commencement of demolition of fences under the CMS Bridge, which was nearing completion on some sections.

Some workers on site, who tried to resist the demolition, argued that it was a legal project which had an approval.

But Aloba said, “When you conceal the bridge, nobody can see what happens under. The Federal Government has lost so much money due to burnt bridges.”

SAharaReporters, New York

