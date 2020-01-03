Saraki Vows To Get Justice Over Demolished Family Property In Ilorin

The state said the land upon, which the house was built was not duly obtained by father of the Ex-Senate Preside, Olusola, and therefore belonged to the government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has assured his supporters of securing justice over the demolition of one of the family's property in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday. 

In a post on Twitter, Saraki said, "Following the development in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women and men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family.

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future.”

Bulldozers sent by Kwara State Government had stormed the area around 3:00am on Thursday to tear down the building before Saraki’s supporters woke up from bed.  See Also Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

