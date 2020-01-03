Spanish Police Arrest Nigerian Woman For impersonation

Police in Spain has arrested a woman, who posed as President of the Spanish branch of UN Women, requesting funds and giving interviews to the media.

According to Deutsche Welle, the woman of Nigerian origin with Spanish nationality was detained in Denia on Spain's Eastern Mediterranean coast on charges of impersonation and fraud.

The woman allegedly provided online legal courses and solicited "funds to carry out different projects related to the institution she claimed to represent," police said in a statement.

She "participated in conferences and gave interviews in different media," police added.

The investigation began in mid-2018 when the police received a complaint from the New York-based UN Women about a woman posing as President of UN Women in Spain and the Spanish National Committee of UN Women.

UN Women, a body "dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women," does not have a country office in Spain, according to its website.

After the complaint, there were several communications between the organisation and the woman in order to make her understand the illicit actions. She was asked to stop, but refused.

Spanish media identified the woman as Helen Mukoro Idisi.

On her personal website, she describes herself an "archduchess" and "Nigerian aristocrat," as well as a "Spanish politician, detective, author, legal expert, business and finance consultant."

The books she allegedly wrote, including such titles as "Make Wealth Anywhere," were sold on Amazon.

Her other claimed titles are President of African Europe Chamber of Commerce, a non-existent organisation, and "advisor on Diaspora and Auxiliary Affairs" of Delta State where she was born.

She also established a political party, "Union de Todos" (Union for All), and participated in at least three elections.