United States Advises Citizens To Leave Iraq ‘Immediately’ After Killing Of Iranian General

In a travel advice by the US Department of State on Friday, Americans were told to leave while all consular operations in Iraq has been suspended.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

 

The United States has ordered its citizens to immediately move out of Iran after American Forces killed a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, the US said, “Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Iraq immediately.

“Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy.”

