World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday said that the “world cannot afford” another Gulf war, following the killing of Iran’s top military commander by a United States strike.

“The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

The United States announced early Friday that it had killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force, in a strike on Baghdad’s international airport.

Enraged by the killing of Soleimani, spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Brigadier-General Ramezan Sharif, told the United States and Israel earlier on Friday that their momentary joy will be turned into mourning.

"Certainly the momentary joy of the Americans and Zionists will not last long and will turn into mourning," Sharif said.

"The Israelis and Americans have committed a blatant crime at odds with all international regulations and laws and they should rest assured that they will receive a tough response," he promised.