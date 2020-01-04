Flights Return To Base As Fire Guts Port Harcourt Airport Runway



A massive fire outbreak has occurred at the Port Harcourt International Airport runway.

The fire incident was said to have happened at about 7:40pm on Saturday, disrupting flight services to the airport.

Some of the aircrafts on the ground could not take off while those in the air could not land.

It was learnt that a Max Air aircraft could not take off as planned, while Arik Air could not land and had to return to base.

Besides, it was learnt that the fire incident also affected Dana Air aircraft flight 363 with the registration number 5NSAI with 124 passengers onboard.

The aircraft had to return to Abuja with the entire passengers onboard.

The cause of the fire incident on the runway could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

