Fresh Airstrike Hits Iraq’s Capital, Baghdad

This is coming 24 hours after the United States claimed responsibility for the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, deputy leader of PMF.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020

CNN

There has been another airstrike in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, killing and wounding several people, according to a report by CNN.

The news media, quoting Popular Mobilisation Forces, an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organisation composed of some 40 militias that are mostly Shia Muslim groups, said the fresh airstrike targeted convoy of high-profile members of the group.

"The initial report indicates that the strike targeted a convoy belonging to the medical units for the Popular Mobilisation Forces near Taji Stadium in Baghdad," the PMF said in a statement.

This is coming 24 hours after the United States claimed responsibility for the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, deputy leader of PMF.

The new airstrike, though has not been claimed by the U.S., a Reuters report quoting an Iraqi TV, said it was carried out by America.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Celebrity American Musician, Cardi B, To ‘File For Nigerian Citizenship’ Following Tensions Between United States, Iraq And Iran
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International You Will Mourn Soon, Iranian Official Tells Israel, United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Spanish Police Arrest Nigerian Woman For impersonation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Coup In Burkina Faso, Whereabouts Of President And Prime Minister Unknown
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Twin Bomb Explosions Kill At Least 86 In Turkey
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics DSS Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Buhari’s 'Fake Wedding' With Ministers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Advises Citizens To Leave Iraq ‘Immediately’ After Killing Of Iranian General
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity American Musician, Cardi B, To ‘File For Nigerian Citizenship’ Following Tensions Between United States, Iraq And Iran
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International You Will Mourn Soon, Iranian Official Tells Israel, United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspect Reveals How He Stole Money From Customers’ Bank Accounts Through SIM Swap
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Enjoy More Holidays In Nigeria Than Muslims –MURIC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Lulu-Briggs’ Widow Expresses Optimism Over Husband’s Burial Holding On January 25, Urges Step-son To Meet Court Conditions
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Illegal Structures Under Lagos Bridges Demolished
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss During Attack On Adamawa Town
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad