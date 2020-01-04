Fresh Airstrike Hits Iraq’s Capital, Baghdad

There has been another airstrike in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, killing and wounding several people, according to a report by CNN.

The news media, quoting Popular Mobilisation Forces, an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organisation composed of some 40 militias that are mostly Shia Muslim groups, said the fresh airstrike targeted convoy of high-profile members of the group.

"The initial report indicates that the strike targeted a convoy belonging to the medical units for the Popular Mobilisation Forces near Taji Stadium in Baghdad," the PMF said in a statement.

This is coming 24 hours after the United States claimed responsibility for the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, deputy leader of PMF.

The new airstrike, though has not been claimed by the U.S., a Reuters report quoting an Iraqi TV, said it was carried out by America.