Nigerian Navy Arrests Two Ghanaians, Seven Sri-Lankans Over Illegal Bunkering

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020

Nigerian Navy boat

The Nigerian Navy said it arrested two Ghanaians, 50 Nigerians and seven Sri-Lankans in several operations during Yultide. 

Channels TV quoted Commander of NNS Beecroft, Ibrahim Shettima, as saying that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as those of the Department of Petroleum Resources have been brought in to collect data for further investigation.

Its captain denied knowledge of the source of the fuel, saying he was contracted to take the product to Ghana.

Another vessel, MT Jonko, was arrested on December 21 with 11 Nigerians onboard and 1077 metric tonnes of crude oil. 

It was gathered that samples of the product on board had been collected from various compartments of the tanker for further analysis. 

SaharaReporters, New York

