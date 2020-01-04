Ondo Assembly Dissolves Caretaker Committees In Local Councils

Ondo State House of Assembly



Ondo State House of Assembly have dissolved caretaker committees in local government areas across the state.

The Assembly took the decision on Friday during a plenary session.

Commenting on the issue, a lawmaker, who asked not to be named, said, "The desolution takes immediate effect and we have all decided not to extend their tenure again.

"Even the tenure elongation sent to us has no list of supervisory councillors that would work with the caretaker committees.

"So, we have asked them to hand over all government properties in their custody to director of LG administration."

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has refused to conduct local government elections in the state despite repeated promises to do so.

This is despite the huge amount budgeted annually for the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct elections.

