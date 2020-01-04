Three Million People Struggling To Meet Food Needs In Borno –Report

A United Nations Food Programme report has said that three million people in Borno State are struggling to meet their food needs.

The report also said that close to 2.1 million people have been forced to leave their homes due to conflicts.

The UN agency said an upsurge in violence in the North-East of Nigeria had resulted in a fresh wave of displacement, cutting off access to farming lands.

It said, “Nearly three million people are struggling to meet their food needs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. That could rise to more than 3.8 million people in the June-August lean season.

“Close to 2.1 million people have been forced to leave their homes.”

According to the report, the WFP provides life-saving food and nutrition products to internally displaced persons, returnees, young children and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

“WFP has conducted rapid assessments of the current situation, to inform its ongoing response,” it added.

WFP is the food-assistance branch of the UN and the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing and promoting food security.