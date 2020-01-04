Three Siblings Killed In Ibadan Fire Outbreak

The accident happened on Friday, trapping the children in their room.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020

Three siblings were killed in a fire outbreak that happened at Ehin Grammar area of Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The cause of the inferno, which was said to have started late in the midnight, could not be immediately ascertained but neighbours said it was from a candle light that caught some flammable objects in the room that led to the fire incident.

The eldest of the children, it was gathered, was a secondary school student whose name was given as Glory while the two others were said to be in primary school.

The father of the children, whose name was given as Baba Ara, an electrician, was said to have left the children in the room but no one could ascertain where he had gone to while the inferno lasted.

His wife was said to have gone to work as she was on a night shift.

When contacted, the Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, a Superintendent of Police, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Fadeyi In a statement said, “On January 3, 2020 in the early hours, there was a fire incident at No 6, Orisunbare street, Eyin Grammar Ibadan, where three children Glory Emmanuel, female, aged 14 years, Samuel Emmanuel, male, aged eight years, Darasimi Emmanuel, female, aged three years, of the same mother were burnt to death in their apartment.”

He added that the “the police have commenced investigation into the cause of the fire incident.”

SaharaReporters, New York

