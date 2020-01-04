Truck Crashes Into SUVs, Kills Two On Lagos Bridge

Two others were treated and discharged, while a fifth person is critically injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020

A truck carrying granite has crashed into a Sports Utility Vehicle on Saturday, causing two deaths. 

PUNCH reports that two others were treated and discharged, while a fifth person is critically injured. 

The incident was confirmed by Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

He said, “A fatal accident which claimed the lives of two adult males occurred on Otedola Bridge. Two people were rescued and treated on the spot and discharged, while one was evacuated to accident and emergency hospital in a critical condition. Treatment was commenced immediately.

“Investigations conducted revealed that an articulated truck laden with several tons of granite crashed off into a Lexus SUV.

“The truck’s head was subsequently detached because of the impact and fell off the bridge. 

"The mangled bodies of victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement is being carried out.”

