Accident Bureau Commences Investigation Into Turkish Airlines Incident At Port Harcourt Airport

The agency said that it was notified of the incident on December 31, 2019 at 3:30am, few minutes after the incident occurred.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020

Turkish Airlines


Nigeria's Accident Investigation Bureau says it has begun investigation into the incident involving Turkish Airlines with 295 passengers at Port Harcourt International Airport.

The agency said that it was notified of the incident on December 31, 2019 at 3:30am, few minutes after the incident occurred.

The General Manager, AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi in a statement, gave the registration number of the Airbus 330-300 aircraft as TC-LOL.

He said the aircraft was enroute Port Harcourt from Istanbul, Turkey, with 295 passengers and 11 crew members onboard when it suffered a burst tyre on landing on runway 21, veered off the runway and managed to taxi to the new international terminal. 

He however, said that all occupants disembarked with no injury.

The statement added, ''The bureau is open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation.''
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Flights Return To Base As Fire Guts Port Harcourt Airport Runway
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Truck Crashes Into SUVs, Kills Two On Lagos Bridge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Port Harcourt Airport Reopened After Fire Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Nok, Jos to the Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (VI) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel LAGBUS To Provide Free Bus Rides On Christmas Day
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Abuja Airport Repairs To Cost N5.8b
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Al-Shabaab Jihadists Attack US-Kenyan Military Base
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Hackers Loyal To Iran Attack Website Operated By United States Government In Response To Killing Of Military Chief
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Condemns Kogi Killings, Warns Against Reprisal Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Fresh Airstrike Hits Iraq’s Capital, Baghdad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Of UBA And “Damage Control” That May Be Damaged By Adeyeye Olorunfemi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Chad Chad Withdraws Troops From Fighting Boko Haram In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America 52 Iranian Sites Will Be Attacked, US President, Trump, Threatens
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Kaduna Explosion Caused By Illegal Transfer, Petroleum Department Reveals
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Iran Brands United States President, Donald Trump, “Terrorist” Over Killing Of Military Chief
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad