Accident Bureau Commences Investigation Into Turkish Airlines Incident At Port Harcourt Airport

Turkish Airlines



Nigeria's Accident Investigation Bureau says it has begun investigation into the incident involving Turkish Airlines with 295 passengers at Port Harcourt International Airport.

The agency said that it was notified of the incident on December 31, 2019 at 3:30am, few minutes after the incident occurred.

The General Manager, AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi in a statement, gave the registration number of the Airbus 330-300 aircraft as TC-LOL.

He said the aircraft was enroute Port Harcourt from Istanbul, Turkey, with 295 passengers and 11 crew members onboard when it suffered a burst tyre on landing on runway 21, veered off the runway and managed to taxi to the new international terminal.

He however, said that all occupants disembarked with no injury.

The statement added, ''The bureau is open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation.''

