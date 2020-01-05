Airstrike In Libya Kills 28 Persons

Tripoli, Libya’s capital city, is facing an offensive by military commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army that began in April 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020

At least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health minister of the Tripoli-based government said.

There has been an increase in air strikes and shelling around Tripoli in recent weeks, with fears that fighting could escalate further after Turkey’s parliament voted to allow a troop deployment in support of the GNA.

Forces allied with the GNA described Saturday’s attack on the military camp at Al-Hadhba as “an aerial bombing” launched by their eastern rivals.

An LNA spokesperson denied involvement.

GNA Health Minister, Hamid bin Omar, told Reuters in a phone call that the number of dead and wounded was still rising.

Tripoli ambulance service spokesperson, Osama Ali, said some body parts could not be immediately counted by forensic experts.

Earlier, the ambulance service appealed for a temporary ceasefire to allow its members to retrieve the bodies of five civilians killed on As Sidra Road area South of central Tripoli, and evacuate families living in there.

Emergency teams withdrew after coming under fire while trying to access the area on Saturday, it added.

An increase in air strikes and shelling in and around Tripoli has caused the deaths of at least 11 civilians since early December and shut down health facilities and schools, the U.N. mission in Libya said on Friday.

Rockets and shelling also shut down Tripoli’s only functioning airport on Friday.

SaharaReporters, New York

