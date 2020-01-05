BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Party Ward Chairman In Ondo

Ajulo was seized in front of his residence in the Ibaka quarters of Akungba Akoko on Sunday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020


James Tolorunju Ajulo, a ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, has been abducted by gunmen.

Ajulo was seized in front of his residence in the Ibaka quarters of Akungba Akoko on Sunday evening. 

SaharaReporters gathered that he was factional chairman of the APC at Ward 13, Akoko South-West LGA of the state. 

Tolu Babaleye, a close friend to the victim, confirmed the incident during a chat with our correspondent.  

He said, "The hoodlums came in a vehicle and laid ambush in front of his house and as soon as he came home, he was kidnapped.\

"In fact, they drove him away in his own car while the vehicle they brought followed closely behind. 

"No contact has been established with his family yet."

It was learnt that the abduction of Ajulo has been reported at the Akungba Divisional Police Station.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Femi Joseph, could not immediately confirm the abduction when contacted by our correspondent.
 

