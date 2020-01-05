British Government Warns Citizens Against Travelling To Iraq, Iran

Protestors burn British and US flags on the streets of Tehran



The British Government has warned its citizens against travelling to Iraq and Iran following the killing of Qassem Suleimani, a high ranking soldier of the Iranian military, by the United States.

Suleimani was killed in an airstrike under the command of President Donald Trump.

World leaders, including the United Nations, has said the action might lead to war in the region, while also calling for calm.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, advised Brits not to travel to these countries in view of the impending crisis.

“Given heightened tensions in the region, the (foreign office) now advise people not to travel to Iraq, with the exception of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and to consider carefully whether it’s essential to travel to Iran,” Raab says.