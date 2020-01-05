Hackers Loyal To Iran Attack Website Operated By United States Government In Response To Killing Of Military Chief

The website operated by the little-known Federal Depository Library Program, fdlp.gov, was hacked and defaced on Saturday, and has been taken offline.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020

DailyMail

A group claiming to represent the Government of Iran has hacked a website operated by the United State Government, according to a report by Daily Mail UK.

The website operated by the little-known Federal Depository Library Program, fdlp.gov, was hacked and defaced on Saturday, and has been taken offline.

A message from the hackers left on the website read, “In the name of god. Hacked By Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers. This is only small part of Iran's cyber ability! We're always ready.”

The FDLP is a program created to make government’s publications available to the public at no cost.

Security experts have already warned that cyber attacks could be part of Iran's retaliation for the U.S. airstrike on Friday that killed Revolutionary Guard General, Qassem Soleimani, a top official in Iran.

Iran's state-backed hackers are among the world's most aggressive and could inject malware that triggers major disruptions to America’s public and private sectors.

