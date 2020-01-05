Iran Brands United States President, Donald Trump, “Terrorist” Over Killing Of Military Chief

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020

Iran has labelled United States President, Donald Trump, a terrorist following America’s killing of a top Iranian military general, Qassem Soleimani, in an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, on Friday. 

Speaking on Sunday in Tehran, Iran’s capital, Member of Parliament, Abolfazl Abutorabi, said that they had the capacity to attack the White House – America’s seat of power – and would respond strongly at the appropriate time.

He said, “Trump is a terrorist in a suit. We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. 

“We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time.”

On Saturday, Revolutionary Guards commander, Major General Hossein Salami, promised “a strategic revenge which will definitely put an end to the US presence in the region”.  

Trump had earlier threatened to hit 52 critical targets in Iran in retaliation if the Arabian country strikes any American interests in the region.

He said, “The United States just spent $2trn on military equipment. We are the biggest and by far the best in the world! 

“If Iran attacks an American base or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way and without hesitation.”

