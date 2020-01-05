Kaduna Explosion Caused By Illegal Transfer, Petroleum Department Reveals

Nigeria’s Department of Petroleum Resources has said that an illegal transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas caused the explosion that occurred in Kaduna on Saturday.

This was revealed by Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Paul Osu, said this in a statement after a preliminary investigation was conducted.

The gas explosion that rocked Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna claimed over five lives as nearby stalls were razed by the fire.

He said, “In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of explosion.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.

“We appeal to members of the public to continue to assist in reporting the activities of illegal operators to the nearest DPR office.”