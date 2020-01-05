Nigeria Police Places Officers On Red Alert As United States, Iran Tensions Escalate

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohamed, has ordered all commands and zones to be on red alert as it promises safety for all foreigners and Nigerians in the territory.

The police said this amidst growing fear of an impending war between Iran and the United States.

Adamu, in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, directed all commands and formations to be on red alert.

He also said that all Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police must ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

He said, “This proactive measure follows intelligence report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

“The police commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. "He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.”

The position of Nigeria's police boss comes amidst growing cases of robbery, kidnapping and gang violence all across the country.

Due to the agency's inability to live up to its statutory responsibility of stemming crime, the military in Nigeria has often been deployed to quell public unrest and threats to societal security.

In addition, the police in Nigeria is known for corruption, human rights violation and gross incompetence.