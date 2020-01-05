Police Rescue Three Persons From Kidnappers After Six Days

The Kogi State Police Command said its men in Lokoja rescued three kidnap victims from their abductors after six days in captivity.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, William Aya, officers on Saturday rescued Mohammed Salisu Cache, Abdulraq Mohammed and Abdulraq Anataku unhurt.

He said that the victims were kidnapped at about 2:15pm on December 30, 2019 at Eika/Itakpe junction, off Lokoja-Okene Road.

He noted that they were travelling in a vehicle from Lokoja when kidnappers opened fire on them and killed a co-traveller, Mrs Afusat Suberu, and thereafter abducted the three.

Aya said that the victims regained their freedom when a combined team of operatives from Federal Anti-Robbery Squad Special Forces, Police Mobile Force as well as conventional police officers were mobilised for a massive manhunt for them.

Aya said that the effort led to the victims’ safe release from a thick forest where they were kept by the kidnappers.

“After some intensive pressure from the team of operatives, the kidnappers released all the three victims unhurt,” Aya said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ekpeji , said that the police would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to make the state safe and secure.